Cienciano Face Uphill Battle Against Bolívar in Sudamericana Clash

Cienciano will host Bolívar this Wednesday, August 20, in Cusco for the decisive second leg of the 2025 Copa Sudamericana round of 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Argentina and Uruguay, 6 p.m. in Chile, and 5 p.m. in Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador.

The Peruvian side must overturn a two-goal deficit after falling 2-0 in the first leg in La Paz. Goals from Martín Cauteruccio and Damián Batallini gave Bolívar a clear advantage, leaving Cienciano with no margin for error. Head coach Carlos Desio will rely on key forwards Alejandro Hohberg and Carlos Garcés to provide attacking firepower. On the opposite end, Bolívar count on the form of Cauteruccio, who scored in the opening match and has quickly adapted to the team.

Cienciano come into the game after a dramatic draw against Comerciantes Unidos in domestic competition, a result that left doubts about their consistency. Bolívar, meanwhile, have not played since the first leg, allowing them extra preparation time.

The winner will move on to the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. For Cienciano, the challenge carries echoes of 2003, when the club won the same tournament in one of the most memorable achievements in Peruvian football history.