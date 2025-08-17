RU RU ES ES FR FR
Christos Tzolis set to replace Eze? Crystal Palace push to sign the winger

The 23-year-old winger could be heading to England
Transfer news Today, 06:45
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Christos Tzolis Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are working on a replacement for Eberechi Eze, who could soon make the switch to Tottenham. The English club are interested in signing Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis.

Details: According to David Ornstein, Crystal Palace have made an offer to Club Brugge for their Greek winger Christos Tzolis. Reports suggest that the Belgians rejected the initial bid, but Palace plan to return with an improved offer. In addition, the Premier League side intends to hold talks with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join the squad.

Not long ago, Brugge and Tzolis agreed on a new contract running until 2029, which could complicate any potential transfer.

Last season, Tzolis played 56 games for Brugge: the winger netted 21 goals and provided 16 assists. Already in the 25/26 campaign, the Greek has featured in seven matches, scoring three times and adding two assists. According to Transfermarkt, the player’s market value is €25 million.

