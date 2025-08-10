Chose Barcelona over English giants. Fermin Lopez turns down Premier League powerhouses
The midfielder believes he can become a key player at Camp Nou
Football news Today, 15:33Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/BarcaUniversal
Despite strong interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has no intention of leaving the club this summer. According to Sport, both English heavyweights were prepared to offer around €70 million, but the player himself is determined to stay in Spain.
In the upcoming season, the 22-year-old will face stiff competition for a starting spot. Nevertheless, Lopez is confident he can secure a place in Hansi Flick's starting eleven and gradually establish himself as one of the team's key players.
Fermin is being considered as the main alternative to Olmo in the number ten role. With the Spanish midfielder still recovering from injury, the youngster has every chance to kick off the season with a significant role.
