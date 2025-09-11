Chivas Suffer Major Blow as Alan Mozo Ruled Out Before Clásico Nacional

According to Claro Sports, Chivas will be without Alan Mozo for the remainder of the Apertura 2025 after the right-back suffered a meniscus injury that requires surgery. The setback comes at the worst possible time, with the Guadalajara side set to face América this Saturday in the Clásico Nacional at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

Mozo picked up the injury during an international break friendly against León in Chicago. He started the match but was forced off in the 72nd minute due to discomfort in his knee. After returning to Guadalajara, medical tests confirmed the extent of the damage, and surgery under Dr. Rafael Ortega was deemed necessary.

The former Pumas defender had been an important piece in Gabriel Milito’s plans and had embraced the challenge of leading Chivas’ title push this season. His absence now stretches through the remainder of the regular phase, with his return dependent on both his recovery timeline and the team’s progress in the playoffs.

For Milito, the loss is significant. Mozo had become a reliable presence on the right flank, and Chivas will now need to adjust their defensive structure heading into the biggest rivalry of the season. The Clásico arrives with added uncertainty for a squad suddenly missing one of its pillars.