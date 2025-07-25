Chippa United signs Chad national team midfielder

Chippa United is actively strengthening its squad ahead of the new season and has now completed the signing of a Chad international.

Details: The player in question is Eric Mbanguossoum, according to iDiski Times. He joins from Sivilele, with Chippa United and the midfielder agreeing on a two-year contract.

The club also recently confirmed the signing of 23-year-old attacking midfielder Azola Tshobeni from Orlando Pirates.

Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs have decided not to extend Ranga Chivaviro’s contract, but the player continues to attract strong interest from several clubs.

Currently, four teams are in the race for his signature — Chippa United, TS Galaxy, Sivilele, and Azam.

