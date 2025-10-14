Chiefs goalkeeper to face Bafana

Fiacre Ntwari aims to stop Bafana Bafana strikers

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari will have a say in Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup 2026 dream at the Mbombela Stadium.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who is the second choice behind Brandon Petersen at club level, is expected to start for Rwanda in Tuesday’s crunch qualifier against Bafana Bafana in Mpumalanga at 18:00.

How big is the game? It’s a do-or-die decider for Bafana. Failure to win will result in another failed World Cup dream.

Also read: Rwanda coach orders Chiefs to play Ntwari

The Wasps number one has started in all of his country’s last six key fixtures, from AFCON qualifiers against Nigeria and Lesotho to the current World Cup campaign.

In that run, he’s managed one clean sheet and conceded seven goals.