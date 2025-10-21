Chiefs and Sundowns fans asked to support Pirates

CAF Champions League: Saint-Eloi Lupopo 3-0 Orlando Pirates

Betway Premiership giants Orlando Pirates are shell-shokced after being hit with a 3-0 defeat by Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second round preliminary qualifiers.

The result has left the Sea Robbers' African dream in complete jeopardy.

The second leg will be played at the Orlando Stadium this coming Saturday at 15:00, where a 4-0 win is needed, or 3-0 to take the game to penalties.

“I can see a lot of South Africans are celebrating… it’s good to celebrate, but they must be very careful about what they celebrate,” former Pirates player James Mothibi told Soccer Laduma. “When our teams go outside South Africa, they need our support.

“Chiefs need support. Sundowns need support. Pirates need support. If we stood together as South Africans, we wouldn’t see this negativity on social media,” the former Pirates striker added.

Meanwhile, Pirates host Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday at 19:30.

