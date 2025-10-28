Chiamaka Nnadozie Nominated for 2025 IFFHS Women’s Best Goalkeeper Award

Nigerian shot-stopper Chiamaka Nnadozie has earned a nomination for the 2025 International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Women’s Best Goalkeeper Award, recognizing her incredible performances on both club and international stages.

The 24-year-old Super Falcons goalkeeper played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s historic triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. Her outstanding saves helped Nigeria clinch a record-extending 10th continental title, and she was deservedly named Goalkeeper of the Tournament for her heroics between the posts.

Nnadozie faces tough competition from some of the world’s elite goalkeepers, including:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Gotham FC)

Cata Coll (Spain/Barcelona)

Hannah Hampton (England/Chelsea)

Christiane Endler (Chile/Lyon)

Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands/Arsenal)

Katharine Tapia (Colombia/Palmeiras)

Lorena Leite (Brazil/Kansas Current)

Phallon Tullis-Joyce (USA/Manchester United)

Jennifer Falk (Sweden/Häcken)

Nnadozie also made history by becoming the first Nigerian and African goalkeeper to be nominated for the Women’s Yachine Trophy, finishing an impressive fourth place in September’s global rankings.

She is also shortlisted for the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award, which she is widely tipped to win for a record third consecutive time.