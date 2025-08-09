Chevalier's replacement: Antonín Kinský draws Lille's interest

Lille are on the verge of selling Lucas Chevalier to PSG and are actively working the market in search of a new goalkeeper. Kinský has emerged as one of the leading candidates.

Details: After agreeing to sell their first-choice keeper Lucas Chevalier, Les Dogues have entered the transfer market to reinforce the goalkeeper position. According to L'Equipe, the club is interested in signing 22-year-old Tottenham goalkeeper Antonín Kinský.

The team views the Czech shot-stopper as a promising long-term solution between the posts. Lille have been impressed by Kinský’s confident command of his area and his footwork.

It's worth noting that Kinský only joined Spurs this winter, with the club paying Slavia €16.5 million for his services. Last season, Kinský played 39 matches across all competitions for both clubs, conceding 35 goals and keeping 17 clean sheets.

