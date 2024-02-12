Chelsea win a strong-willed victory and extend their unbeaten run over Crystal Palace

On Monday, February 12, the final match of the 24th round of the English Premier League took place. Chelsea went to visit Crystal Palace.

At the beginning of the match, both teams could not create anything at either goal. The game was quite calm. However, in the 30th minute, Lerma scored the first goal of the game with a beautiful shot into the right-hand side of the Chelsea goal. Before the break, Chelsea shot only once towards the goal of Crystal Palace, they were not able to do more.

After the break, Pochettino made substitutions and the Blues came to life. First, Conor Gallagher levelled the score, scoring in the 47th minute of the match. Chelsea continued to press and from time to time had good approaches to the opponent's goal, but failed to create a real scoring chance. It seemed that the match was heading for a 1-1 draw, but Conor Gallagher took the floor for the second time in the match and scored a double. Thus, a goal in the 90+1 minute brought victory to the Blues. Enzo Fernández put an end to the match with a goal in the 90+4th minute.

By the way, Chelsea has not lost to Crystal Palace for 13 matches in a row, which is the best result for the Blues against a Premier League team.

Chelsea gained 34 points after the 24th round and moved up to tenth place in the Premier League. They will play Manchester City in the next round.

Premier League. Round 24

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - 1: 3

Goals: 0:1 - 30 Lerma, 1:1 - 47 Gallagher, 1:2 - 90+1 Gallagher, 1:3 - 90+4 Enzo