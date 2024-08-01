Chelsea will pay 16 million for the Belgian goalkeeper. He will be the eighth in the squad

Chelsea continues to work incredibly actively in the transfer market, but some of their deals are leaving fans puzzled.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea has agreed with Genk on the transfer of 18-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders for €20 million. The talented goalkeeper will sign a long-term contract with the club.

However, it is unclear why Chelsea needs Penders, as he will become the eighth goalkeeper currently under contract with the London club.

Just yesterday, Chelsea announced the signing of Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal. In addition to him, the team already has Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, and Lucas Bergstrom.

Penders started the new Belgian Pro League season as Genk's main goalkeeper, featuring in the match against Standard Liège (0-0).