Seven months ago, former Chelsea star Eden Hazard ended his career, but despite this, the Pensioners will continue to benefit from the Belgian. It sounds paradoxical, but it's a fact.

The details of this non-trivial situation were revealed by The Telegraph. In 2019, Azar moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid for a sum of £130 million, 40 of which were various bonuses. One of the bonuses came to the London club after the Creamers reached the Champions League final, coming out strong for Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

The amount, however, will not be significant and will only amount to five million pounds, but in the current situation Chelsea will be happy with every extra penny.

Recall that Hazard and Real on the background of not outstanding performances of the Belgian at the Santiago Bernabeu broke his contract in the summer of 2023, and in October of the same year the player announced the end of his career.