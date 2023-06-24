Chelsea turn down another Manchester United offer for Mount

"Chelsea" has once again rejected "Manchester United's" offer to sell midfielder Mason Mount, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the Manchester club offered €64 million for the player, but this amount did not satisfy the London side. "Chelsea" values the player at €68 million, with an additional €8 million in bonuses.

In the current season, 24-year-old Mount has played 35 matches in all competitions for "Chelsea," scoring three goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.