Chelsea turn down another Manchester United offer for Mount
Football news Today, 13:42
Photo: Mason Mount's Instagram/Author Unknown
"Chelsea" has once again rejected "Manchester United's" offer to sell midfielder Mason Mount, according to Sky Sports.
According to the source, the Manchester club offered €64 million for the player, but this amount did not satisfy the London side. "Chelsea" values the player at €68 million, with an additional €8 million in bonuses.
In the current season, 24-year-old Mount has played 35 matches in all competitions for "Chelsea," scoring three goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship
Football news 22 june 2023, 16:30 Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Football news 21 june 2023, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:01 Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 19 june 2023, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship Football news Today, 13:55 Mbappe beautifully congratulated Messi on his birthday Football news Today, 13:42 Chelsea turn down another Manchester United offer for Mount Football news Today, 13:30 Chelsea agree to sell Kalidou Koulibaly Football news Today, 13:15 Manchester United are going to transfer the number of Ronaldo to a young talent Football news Today, 13:02 Ukrainian Dovbik can go to the Italian top club Football news Today, 06:49 PSG will wait 2-3 weeks for Mbappe's decision Football news Today, 06:14 Lazio wants to sign a star forward from England Football news Today, 06:00 Mount refused to play for Chelsea Football news Today, 05:52 Nkunku shared his opinion on the move to Chelsea
Sport Predictions
Football Today Spain vs Croatia predictions and betting tips on June 24, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Switzerland vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Czech Republic vs Germany predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 England vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Norway vs France predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Santos vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Goias predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 America Mineiro vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Sarmiento vs Atletico Tucuman predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023