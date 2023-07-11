Chelsea striker joins Union from Berlin

The press service of Berlin's Union has announced on the official website the signing of forward David Datro Fofana from London's Chelsea and the Ivory Coast national team.

The German club has secured the player on loan until the summer of 2024. However, Union will not have a priority option to buy the 20-year-old striker next summer.

It is worth noting that in the previous season, Union finished in fourth place in the German league table, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

Fofana joined Chelsea in January 2023. He transferred to the London club from Norwegian side Molde for a fee of 12 million euros. So far, he has played four matches for Chelsea in all competitions, without scoring any goals or providing any assists. His contract with the English club is valid until the summer of 2029.

Fofana has been representing the Ivory Coast national team since 2022. He has appeared in three matches for the Ivorian team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.