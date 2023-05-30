Chelsea repeated the 1988 anti-record for points in the APL

According to the results of the championship of England ended Chelsea London scored only 44 points.

It is interesting that the champion of the country "Manchester City" scored twice as many points, and the vice-champion of the APL "Arsenal" scored 40 points more.

This season was the worst for the team in terms of points in the APL since the 1987/1988 season, when Chelsea also scored 42 points and were relegated from the elite division.

It should be recalled that Chelsea won the English league title five times in the 21st century, most recently in 2017.