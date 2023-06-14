Chelsea refused Manchester United a transfer of one of the leaders

Manchester United has reportedly failed to reach an agreement for the transfer of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the Manchester club offered €47 million for the player but was rejected. The London club is seeking a much higher fee for the player, despite his contract expiring in a year.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mount has played 35 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring three goals and providing six assists.