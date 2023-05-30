Chelsea prepares transfers of goalkeeper and top forward

Chelsea management have decided on several candidates for the role of the team's main goalkeeper next season.

According to The Guardian newspaper, the London club may acquire Andre Onana from Inter, David Raya from Brentford or Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa.

The most expensive of the list is the Argentine, for whom you will have to pay almost 30 million euros.

The club are also confident they can sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.