Chelsea manager hints at new transfer

Football news Today, 07:00
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has spoken out about Christopher Nkunku's injury.

Due to a knee injury, the Frenchman will miss at least four months.

"We are very disappointed because Christopher has been in great form and he is an important player for us. You have seen him on the pitch. He can play in different positions so his absence is a big problem for us.

But now the main thing is not to think too much about his injury. We must stay positive because he will come back to us in the future. The main thing is that he recovers as quickly as possible and in the best possible way," he said.

The coach added that the club is actively working in the transfer market to find a replacement for the newcomer.

"The club is looking for a solution, perhaps short, medium or long term, to find a player with the right profile for our team," Pochettino said.

Recall that the star player moved to the London club this summer from RB Leipzig and did not manage to play a single friendly match for the Blues.

