London's Chelsea, according to recent trends in English football, faces the possibility of falling under restrictions outlined by the Premier League's financial rules due to significant expenditures over the last three seasons.

To restore the balance between spending and income, the "Blues" need to sell one of their players. However, the club is not very keen on parting ways with key squad members, and if Chelsea agrees to potential transfers, it will only be for high sums.

It was previously reported that Tottenham entered into negotiations regarding the transfer of Connor Gallagher; however, Chelsea is demanding an impressive 94 million euros for the player. According to English press reports, the negotiations are temporarily on hold, and there is a possibility that Connor Gallagher will not change teams in the current transfer window.

In the current season, Gallagher has participated in 28 matches, contributing with six assists.