Chelsea head coach has compared his striker to Kane

Chelsea's head coach Maurizio Pochettino responded to journalists regarding why he trusts Albanian forward Armando Broja. The Argentine coach likened him to the Tottenham legend Harry Kane, who is currently performing successfully at Bayern Munich.

"His potential is massive, can be an amazing striker. I always compare it to Harry Kane. Loan to Leyton Orient, Norwich, spent time finding his real balance... then he started to perform, that’s when we started to see his real potential", – quoted Pochettino by Fabrizio Romano.

Broja missed the start of the current season due to injury. In 18 matches across all competitions, he has scored 2 goals and registered 1 assist.

Earlier, the 22-year-old Albanian had spells at Vitesse and Southampton on loan.