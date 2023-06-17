Chelsea have turned down an Inter goalkeeper. There is only one contender left.

London-based Chelsea will not be pursuing the Cameroonian goalkeeper of Inter Milan, Andre Onana, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella from Evening Standard, as stated on his Twitter.

According to the source, the management of the English club has decided to explore other options. As a result, the sole contender for the goalkeeper is Manchester United, who could pay around 60 million euros for his services.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Onana has played 41 matches for Inter in all competitions, conceding 36 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.