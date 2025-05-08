Chelsea footballer Sam Kerr and her fiancée announce the birth of their child

Chelsea Women's star Sam Kerr and her fiancée Kristie Mewis have announced the birth of their first child, a son named Jagger. The couple shared the joyful news on Sam's official Instagram page.

The photo shows Sam and Kristie beaming with happiness as they introduce their son to the world. The picture is captioned: “Our little man is here, Jagger Mewis-Kerr.”

The couple had revealed the pregnancy back in November 2024. They began dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in 2023. Their wedding is set to take place in December this year.

They first made headlines during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when Mewis comforted Kerr on the pitch after Australia suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to the United States.

It's worth noting that Australian Kerr and American Mewis both play their club football in London: Sam stars for Chelsea Women, while Kristie is part of the West Ham United Women’s squad. Currently, Mewis is sidelined on maternity leave, while Kerr is recovering from an ACL injury that has kept her out of action for more than a year.