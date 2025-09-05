RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chelsea fans demand response to police actions at Conference League final

It was brutal.
Football news Today, 13:54
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
More than three months have passed since the Conference League final in Wroclaw, Poland, where Chelsea defeated Real Betis. The internet was flooded with footage showing the local police's harsh treatment of the English team's supporters—fans who are now demanding decisive action.

Details: According to a report by the Football Supporters' Association, at 4:00 p.m. on matchday, Chelsea fans were cordoned off and "kettled" by local authorities in a bar near Wroclaw's main square. While disturbances did occur elsewhere, Chelsea supporters were not involved and were unable to leave the venue until a lengthy conversation with an English-speaking liaison officer.

Once eventually allowed to exit, the fans were arrested, had their hands zip-tied behind their backs by "masked" police officers, and were taken to police stations without explanation. After the arrest, they were held for hours in police vans without ventilation, food, or water. The supporters are demanding a response from football authorities—a response that has yet to come, even three months after the match.

Reminder: Chelsea's Conference League triumph and subsequent victory at the Club World Cup earned the club a unique achievement.

