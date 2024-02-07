Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory

On Wednesday, February 7th, the final replays of the FA Cup took place. In one of them, Chelsea traveled to face Aston Villa after the match at Stamford Bridge ended 0-0.

The Blues began the match very confidently and swiftly found the back of the net. In the 11th minute, Conor Gallagher registered a goal for his team. Chelsea continued to display convincing play, doubling their lead ten minutes later. Nicolas Jackson, assisted by Gusto, scored the second goal. Both teams went into halftime with Chelsea convincingly in the lead.

In the second half, Chelsea extended their lead to 3-0. Enzo Fernández scored a beautiful goal from a free kick. Chelsea began to manage the game, but failed to keep a clean sheet. In injury time, Aston Villa managed to pull one goal back, which did not significantly impact the outcome.

Chelsea comfortably secured a 3-1 victory and advanced to the next round of the FA Cup, where they will face Leeds United.

FA Cup. Fourth Round Replay

Aston Villa 1 - 3 Chelsea

Goals: 0:1 - 11 Gallagher, 0:2 - 21 Jackson, 0:3 - 54 Fernández, 1:3 - 90+1 Diaby