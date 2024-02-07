RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory

Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory

Football news Today, 16:54
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory

On Wednesday, February 7th, the final replays of the FA Cup took place. In one of them, Chelsea traveled to face Aston Villa after the match at Stamford Bridge ended 0-0.

The Blues began the match very confidently and swiftly found the back of the net. In the 11th minute, Conor Gallagher registered a goal for his team. Chelsea continued to display convincing play, doubling their lead ten minutes later. Nicolas Jackson, assisted by Gusto, scored the second goal. Both teams went into halftime with Chelsea convincingly in the lead.

In the second half, Chelsea extended their lead to 3-0. Enzo Fernández scored a beautiful goal from a free kick. Chelsea began to manage the game, but failed to keep a clean sheet. In injury time, Aston Villa managed to pull one goal back, which did not significantly impact the outcome.

Chelsea comfortably secured a 3-1 victory and advanced to the next round of the FA Cup, where they will face Leeds United.

FA Cup. Fourth Round Replay

Aston Villa 1 - 3 Chelsea
Goals: 0:1 - 11 Gallagher, 0:2 - 21 Jackson, 0:3 - 54 Fernández, 1:3 - 90+1 Diaby

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Aston Villa FA Cup England
Popular news
Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration Football news Today, 17:56 Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration
The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined
Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer
VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco
One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week Golf News Today, 14:27 One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week
"United in Success": The revenue of UEFA Champions League participants is set to increase Football news Today, 14:09 "United in Success": The revenue of UEFA Champions League participants is set to increase
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:08 AFCON and Asian Cup final pairing decided, Chelsea wants Michel Sanchez. Daily Digest for February 7 Football news Today, 17:03 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:58 Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:44 The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real Football news Today, 15:28 Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer Boxing News Today, 15:28 PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024