Chelsea continues to be mired in a prolonged crisis. Mauricio Pochettino's team intermittently shows decent results, but the overall picture remains dismal.

In today's match of another round of the English Premier League, the "Blues" failed to offer any resistance to Wolverhampton on their home turf. In response to Cole Palmer's goal, the visitors answered with a hat-trick from Cunha, and another goal into Chelsea's net was scored by Disasi, who, in an attempt to block the opponent's shot, deflected the ball into his own goal. Thiago Silva's scored goal was of no significance, as Chelsea once again conceded four goals in a single match.

After the game, Pochettino admitted that the team performed poorly but reiterated that he needs more time.

Chelsea — Wolverhampton — 2:4

Goals: Palmer 20, Silva 86 — Cunha 22, 63, 80 (penalty), Disasi 43 (own goal).