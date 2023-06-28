Chelsea close to buying 18-year-old Brazilian talent

According to journalist Venê Casagrande's tweet, London-based club Chelsea is in negotiations for the transfer of winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos.

The source suggests that the English club may acquire the player for €15 million, although details of the personal contract have not been disclosed.

The 18-year-old Angelo has played 32 matches in all competitions for Santos in the current season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until December 31, 2024.