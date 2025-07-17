Charlotte FC Interested in Giakoumakis Return to MLS, Sources Confirm

Charlotte FC are in talks to bring Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis back to Major League Soccer, sources told ESPN. The club initially made a loan bid to Liga MX side Cruz Azul, but the offer was rejected as the Mexican club prefers a permanent transfer.

Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing, with Charlotte keen to reunite Giakoumakis with the league where he first found major success. The 29-year-old forward joined Cruz Azul in June 2024 after leaving Atlanta United. He has scored nine goals in 34 appearances for La Máquina but missed significant time due to injury.

In contrast, his MLS stint with Atlanta United was prolific: 22 goals in 38 matches and the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year award — ahead of none other than Lionel Messi.

If a deal is completed, Giakoumakis could form a potent attacking duo with Ivorian international Wilfried Zaha in Charlotte. The club remains optimistic about reaching an agreement before the summer window closes.