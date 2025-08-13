RU RU ES ES FR FR
Changes on the horizon? Four teams could compete in the UEFA Super Cup

A new format for the tournament.
Football news Today, 12:40
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Wednesday, August 13, PSG and Tottenham will face off in the UEFA Super Cup, but soon the tournament's format may be revamped.

Details: According to Telegraph Football, UEFA is considering a version of the Super Cup featuring four teams. The tournament would be played as two semifinals and a final. Potential host locations include either the Middle East or the USA.

The PSG vs Tottenham match will kick off at 21:00 CET at the Bluenerge Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Reminder: Ahead of the UEFA Super Cup, Luis Enrique revealed who made the decision to leave Donnarumma out of the squad. It appears the Italian goalkeeper may soon depart the club.

Recently, there have also been reports that if Ederson leaves Manchester City, the Citizens are ready to make a move for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

