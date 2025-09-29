Cerro Porteño Appoints Jorge Bava as New Head Coach

Cerro Porteño has officially named Uruguayan coach Jorge Bava as the club’s new manager, replacing Argentine Diego Martínez. The Paraguayan giants confirmed the news on their social media channels with the message: “Welcome to the Barrio, Profe Bava.” He has signed a contract through December 2026.

Bava, 44, arrives in Asunción after a successful stint with Independiente Santa Fe in Colombia, where he guided the club to an unexpected league title earlier this year. Veteran striker Hugo Rodallega was the leader of that side, but Bava’s tactical approach drew praise for extracting consistency from a balanced squad.

The coach also won Uruguay’s domestic championship in 2023 with Liverpool Montevideo, an achievement that marked his first major success as a head coach and established him as one of the region’s promising managers.

At Cerro Porteño, he becomes the sixth Uruguayan to take charge in the club’s history. The last one to deliver a trophy was Jorge Fossati, who led the team to the Apertura 2012 crown. Expectations are high in Barrio Obrero, as the board and supporters hope Bava can replicate his winning touch and steer the club toward success both in Paraguay and continental competitions.