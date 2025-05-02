Cerro Aims to End Home Drought Against Olimpia in Saturday’s Paraguayan Superclásico

Cerro Porteño and Olimpia will clash this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the latest edition of the Paraguayan Superclásico, to be played at La Nueva Olla, according to D10. The match is part of the 2025 Clausura tournament and comes with added pressure for the hosts, who are seeking to end a prolonged winless streak at home against their archrivals.

Cerro hasn’t beaten Olimpia in Barrio Obrero since October 31, 2021, when Claudio Aquino scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory. Since then, seven matches at La Nueva Olla have gone by without a win for the Azulgranas. Meanwhile, Olimpia rides a seven-game unbeaten run in the rivalry, spanning domestic league matches and the Copa Libertadores, including a dominant 3-0 win last October.

This encounter also marks the 18th Superclásico led by Argentine managers. Historically, Cerro has had the upper hand in these matchups, with 10 wins compared to four for Olimpia. Juan Gabriel Benítez will officiate the match; he has previously overseen four Superclásicos, resulting in three draws and one Olimpia win.

Among active players, Derlis González and Richard Ortiz are the top scorers in the rivalry. Historically, figures like Pedro Osorio and Roque Santa Cruz remain iconic for their contributions in past editions of the derby.

With momentum on Olimpia’s side, Cerro will look to reclaim its pride and stop the bleeding in front of its home crowd in one of Paraguay’s most passionate football fixtures.