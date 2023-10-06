Central defender for Borussia is returning to the German national team

Borussia Dortmund's central defender, Mats Hummels, has been called up to the German national team once again, according to Bild.

The head coach of the German national team, Julian Nagelsmann, is set to announce the squad for friendly matches against the USA and Mexico on October 14th and 18th. According to reports, Mats Hummels will be included in the squad for these two matches. It is also mentioned that Niko Schlotterbeck, Emre Can, and Karim Adeyemi will not be called up for this international break.

Hummels has previously earned 76 caps for the national team and has scored five goals. However, his last international match was in June 2021 during the quarter-finals of the European Championship.

The official squad for the October friendly matches has been published on the German national team's official website:

Goalkeepers:

Oliver Baumann

Bernd Leno

Marc-André ter Stegen

Kevin Trapp

Defenders:

Robin Gosens

Mats Hummels

David Raum

Antonio Rüdiger

Niklas Süle

Jonathan Tah

Malik Tschau

Midfielders:

Robert Andrich

Julian Brandt

Leon Goretzka

Pascal Groß

Ilkay Gündogan

Jonas Hofmann

Joshua Kimmich

Jamal Musiala

Leroy Sané

Florian Wirtz

Forwards: