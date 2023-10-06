Central defender for Borussia is returning to the German national team

RU RU NG NG
Borussia Dortmund's central defender, Mats Hummels, has been called up to the German national team once again, according to Bild.

The head coach of the German national team, Julian Nagelsmann, is set to announce the squad for friendly matches against the USA and Mexico on October 14th and 18th. According to reports, Mats Hummels will be included in the squad for these two matches. It is also mentioned that Niko Schlotterbeck, Emre Can, and Karim Adeyemi will not be called up for this international break.

Hummels has previously earned 76 caps for the national team and has scored five goals. However, his last international match was in June 2021 during the quarter-finals of the European Championship.

The official squad for the October friendly matches has been published on the German national team's official website:

Goalkeepers:

  • Oliver Baumann
  • Bernd Leno
  • Marc-André ter Stegen
  • Kevin Trapp

Defenders:

  • Robin Gosens
  • Mats Hummels
  • David Raum
  • Antonio Rüdiger
  • Niklas Süle
  • Jonathan Tah
  • Malik Tschau
Midfielders:

  • Robert Andrich
  • Julian Brandt
  • Leon Goretzka
  • Pascal Groß
  • Ilkay Gündogan
  • Jonas Hofmann
  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Jamal Musiala
  • Leroy Sané
  • Florian Wirtz

Forwards:

  • Kevin Berens
  • Niklas Füllkrug
  • Kai Havertz
  • Thomas Müller
