Central Córdoba and Lanús Set for All-Argentine Copa Sudamericana Clash

Central Córdoba and Lanús meet Wednesday in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana round-of-16 tie, Olé reported. The match will be played at the Estadio Madre de Ciudades, with the Santiago del Estero side aiming for an advantage before the return leg on August 21 at La Fortaleza.



Omar De Felippe’s team arrives in high spirits after eliminating Cerro Largo and recording a historic win over Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores group stage, which secured their place in the Sudamericana. They drew with Newell’s in their last Clausura outing. Lanús, fresh off a win over Talleres, face significant injury problems.



Head coach Mauricio Pellegrino will be without Marcelino Moreno, Felipe Peña Biafore, Ronaldo Dejesús, and Walter Bou. The injuries have forced changes to the lineup, with the coach keeping the replacements used in their previous match. The Granate will look to overcome adversity and take a positive result back home in this all-Argentine series.