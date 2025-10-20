Celtic Star Iheanacho Calls for Action Against Online Hate

Striker reflects on 150-game milestone under Brendan Rodgers while discussing racism and social media abuse.

Celtic striker Kelechi Iheanacho has spoken out about the pressing need for stronger action against racism and online abuse. This is as he marked his 150th appearance under manager Brendan Rodgers.

In a candid interview before Celtic’s match against Dundee FC, where he reached the career milestone, the Nigerian international discussed the persistent issue of online hate speech and the challenge of holding people accountable.

"I understand in this world now, there are different cultures, different types of people, we all have one colour of blood, that makes all of us the same," Iheanacho told Sky Sports Scotland. He acknowledged that while some footballers can cope with the negativity, others "cannot handle it," stressing that “The government body should try and do something about it.”

Iheanacho highlighted the difference between abuse in a stadium, where an offender can be removed, and online platforms. He admitted he doesn't know “the owners of the social media and what they are doing and how they are handling it... on social media you cannot get hold of the person.”

Despite the negativity, the 29-year-old insists he has learned to focus on his game. "It doesn't affect me in anyway because I choose to concentrate on my football and what I am doing because it is the most important thing," he noted. However, he added, “don't get me wrong, we are human beings so everyone gets feelings.”

Iheanacho's 150th appearance for Rodgers—a run that includes 143 games at Leicester City and seven at Celtic—is a significant landmark. Reflecting on his manager, he said: "The gaffer is someone that knows how to manage his players... I will be happy." The forward has had a strong start at Celtic since joining as a free agent – he netted three goals and had one assist in seven appearances.