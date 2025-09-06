Celtic legend and former Guinea international Bobo Baldé hospitalized in psychiatric clinic. Details revealed

Disturbing incident near a Marseille school

Former Celtic defender Bobo Baldé has been admitted to an emergency psychiatric unit in Marseille following a disturbing incident near one of the city's schools.

La Provence reports that Baldé appeared for several consecutive days near the Ecole Accates la Valentine primary school in his hometown of Marseille, raising concerns among parents and staff by making 'threatening' and bizarre comments about a certain 'mission' he intended to fulfill. On one occasion, he was deliberately hit by a car, and then a parent struck the former footballer in the face.

The ex-Guinea national team defender was questioned by police as a victim. He continued to make incoherent statements even at the police station. Following the incidents, Baldé was taken to the psychiatric ward of Timone Hospital. It is reported that he was in a state of confusion, speaking about his plans and saying he 'had things to do.'

As a reminder, Baldé became a cult figure for Celtic, spending eight seasons with the club and winning 10 trophies, including three league titles. He also played 52 matches and scored 2 goals for the Guinea national team.