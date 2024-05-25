Celtic defeated Rangers and won the 42nd Scottish Cup in their history

In the final match of the Scottish Cup, the Old Firm derby took place. Celtic snatched victory over Rangers in the 90th minute and secured another domestic trophy in their illustrious history.

Despite the status of the teams, Celtic and Rangers met in the decisive match of the national Cup for the first time since the 2001/2002 season. Since then, Celtic increased their victories in the tournament to 41, while the "Blues" triumphed 34 times.

The first half saw Celtic dominating, but it can't be said that Rodgers' wards were sharper in front of the opponent's goal. After the break, Rangers began to play more boldly, which bore fruit in the 59th minute. After a corner kick, Abdallah Sima put the "Blues" ahead, but the referees ruled out the goal due to an attacking foul.

As the match headed towards extra time, the Celts managed to snatch victory. A precise strike from Adam Idah sealed the win, and Celtic secured the "double" in the current season.

Scottish Cup. Final. Glasgow

Celtic - Rangers - 1:0

Goal: Idah 90.