Cedric Kaze describes Etiosa Ighodaro as a dependable striker for Kaizer Chiefs

Coach says the Nigerian forward will play an important role for Amakhosi

Cedric Kaze says Kaizer Chiefs have a diamond in striker Etiosa Ighodaro.

Kaze says the Nigeria is one type of marksman who is hard to find in modern day football.

“I believe that it’s not easy to find that kind of striker,” Kaze said after Chiefs’ 3-1 win on Sunday against AS Simba.

“He is a scorer and a player who can help. Sometimes you are struggling, you are defending deep down, and he is a player who, if there is a rebound or we play forward, he can hold the ball and allow the whole team to come up.

The lanky forward scored in the Caf Confederation Cup match last Sunday having joined Amakhosi as a free agent in the off-season.

Before playing for the Naturena-based side, Ighodaro also donned the Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and AmaZulu shirts.

What Kaze says about him is something he has not done at his previous clubs but the Burundian-coach maintains he is rare breed.

“It gives you the energy, and it allows every player to get in their right position going forward,” he said.

“I would say we had missed that a lot because sometimes the ball goes forward and we lose it very quickly, then we have to come back, and it’s like a game of transition.

“But to have that kind of striker is very helpful.”