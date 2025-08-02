Ceará Look to Stun League Leaders Flamengo at Arena Castelão

Ceará and Flamengo will face off this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Brasília time in a key Round 18 matchup of the Brasileirão. According to ESPN, the clash pits a confident home side against the league leaders, with both teams coming off crucial wins.

Ceará, currently ninth with 21 points from 16 games, stunned Cruzeiro last weekend with a 2-1 victory at the Mineirão. That performance has injected momentum, and head coach Vagner Mancini is expected to stick with the same lineup, led by striker Pedro Raul.

Flamengo took over the top spot after beating Atlético-MG and now sit at 36 points, one ahead of Cruzeiro with a game in hand. Filipe Luís’ squad has won 11 matches so far and looks to maintain form despite key absences. Striker Pedro and midfielder Wallace Yan will miss the match due to yellow card suspensions.