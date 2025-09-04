Catalan Midfielder Seeks His Chance at Peñarol

According to FútbolUy, 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Sergi Oriol has been training with Peñarol’s third division squad for a month, joining on trial alongside American winger Juan Quevedo under the guidance of agent Eduardo Juárez. Both players share an apartment in Montevideo while adapting to the new environment, hoping to earn a spot in Diego Aguirre’s first team.

Oriol, a product of Barcelona’s academy who later played for CF Damm, UA Horta, La Nucía in Spain’s fifth tier, and Huntsville City in the United States, admitted that Uruguayan football took him by surprise. “Every team, from the top to the bottom, presses you constantly. You barely have space to play. It’s much more physical than in Spain or MLS, where you get more time to think,” he explained in an interview with Carve Deportiva.

A central midfielder who thrives on building play from the back, Oriol described himself as someone who likes “finding teammates between the lines, switching play, and delivering accurate passes to the forwards.” While not particularly quick, he prides himself on positioning, tackling strength, and endurance.

His coach, Julio Mozzo, has emphasized the weight of the shirt. “He always tells us to be aware of where we are, to look at the badge, and never doubt that we are Peñarol. We must aspire to win every match,” Oriol said, noting how Mozzo’s speeches stand out to him. The coach also demands defensive intensity and physical commitment.

Oriol has already appeared in two official matches, against Wanderers and Albion, and has witnessed the fervor of Peñarol’s fanbase from the stands. “The Ámsterdam stand supports the team for the full 90 minutes. I had never seen anything like it. Even in Spain, in Champions League matches, the atmosphere isn’t at that level,” he admitted.