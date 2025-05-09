Cassius Mailula continues to shine for Wydad AC
Football news Today, 05:04Hazem Mlhem Dailysports's expert
The South African added more glamour to his North African side Wydad AC after his goal on Thursday in the 2-0 win over JS Soualem.
Wydad secured their second win without Rulani Mokwena, who was absent for the second game of the season, as the South African coach and former Mamelodi Sundowns technical director allowed him to leave on a temporary basis before departing permanently.
Having beaten AS FAR in their last match with Thembinkosi Lorch's opener, this time it was his South African team-mate who scored the eventual winner.
Wydad is now in third place with 51 points behind second-placed AS FAR.
