Today, 12:44
The midfielder of Manchester United, Casemiro, will be sidelined for several weeks due to an injury, as reported on the club's official website.

According to the information provided, Casemiro suffered a damage to the knee tendon during the League Cup match against Newcastle United. The Brazilian midfielder was substituted at half-time due to this issue. Subsequent medical examinations revealed strain, which will prevent him from playing for the next few weeks.

The 31-year-old footballer has participated in 12 matches for Manchester United in the current season, scoring four goals and providing one assist. The team's next match is scheduled for November 4th against Fulham.

In August 2022, the English club Manchester United announced a transfer deal with Casemiro. The transfer fee amounted to 60 million euros (51 million pounds), with an additional 10 million euros in bonuses. On August 22, 2022, the transfer was finalized, and the player signed a contract with the club until 2026 with an option for a one-year extension.

A few weeks ago, on September 20, 2023, he scored a brace against Bayern Munich in an away Champions League match, but Manchester United was defeated 3-4.

