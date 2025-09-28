Carvajal unable to avoid injury. Recovery timeline revealed

Real will have to cope without their first-choice right-back for a while.

On September 27, Atlético and Real clashed in the Madrid derby. In the second half, Nico González made a tough challenge on Dani Carvajal, earning himself a yellow card. Carvajal was unable to continue and had to leave the pitch. Today, he underwent a medical examination, and now the timeline for the Spanish defender's recovery has been confirmed.

Details: According to Diario Sport, the Madrid club's defender will be sidelined for at least four weeks due to the injury.

🚨 ALARMA EN EL REAL MADRID



Carvajal lesionado, estará 4 semanas de baja pic.twitter.com/tjJOYOCoOM — Diario SPORT (@sport) September 28, 2025

This means Carvajal will definitely miss the La Liga fixtures against Villarreal, as well as Spain's upcoming national team matches against Georgia and Bulgaria.

He would have missed the Champions League match against Kazakhstan's Kairat anyway, as he was sent off with a red card in the opening group stage game against Marseille.

Antonio Rüdiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold are already on the team's injury list.

Reminder: Atlético scored five goals against Real for the first time since 1950.