Carlos Sainz went for a bike ride with Williams team principal

Had a great time together

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz is well-known for his passion for cycling, a hobby he devotes plenty of time to. This time, the Spaniard went for a ride with Williams team principal, sharing the moment on his Instagram page.

Sainz posted a photo showing him cycling alongside James Vowles, captioning it with, “Next time we’ll get you a Team 55 jersey 😉 @jv.f1.”

A similar photo was posted by Vowles on his own Instagram, with the comment, “Thank you to Carlos and Team 55 for pushing me today!”

The ride took place at the legendary Monza National Autodrome, where this weekend’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix will be held.

Sainz hasn’t had the smoothest season so far, currently sitting only 17th in the championship standings with just 16 points to his name.