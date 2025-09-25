Carlos Alcaraz's match at the Tokyo tournament interrupted. The reason revealed

Higher powers intervened.

Today, September 25, world number one Carlos Alcaraz is playing his round of 32 match at the Tokyo Open against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez. However, play was halted early in the first set due to rain.

Details: The match was paused with Alcaraz serving at 5–4 in the first set, just as he was looking to secure the opener. Rain also disrupted other matches, including Hamad Medjedovic against Holger Rune, though that encounter later resumed with the Serbian leading 6–5.

Reminder: Earlier in the set, at 2–2, Alcaraz had already required a medical timeout due to a leg issue. He was treated on court and had his leg bandaged in order to continue playing. The interruption now raises further questions about his physical condition and whether the break in play will affect his rhythm.