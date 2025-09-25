RU RU ES ES FR FR
Alcaraz faces problems as Spaniard suffers injury during match

An unfortunate situation for the tennis star.
In the first-round match of the ATP tournament in Tokyo, Carlos Alcaraz faced Sebastián Báez. The match was already interrupted at the very start.

Details: The players had completed just four points when Alcaraz sustained an injury to his left leg. He took a medical timeout and received treatment before returning to the court after the break.

Reminder: The US Open not only crowned a new tournament champion but also reshuffled the top of men’s tennis. Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz rose to world No. 1 after defeating his direct rival, Jannik Sinner.

