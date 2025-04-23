Carlos Alcaraz revealed how he partied for three days in Ibiza before his Wimbledon victory
Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz shared in the Netflix documentary series “Carlos Alcaraz: My Way” how he spent three days partying in Ibiza right before the start of Wimbledon.
Alcaraz admitted that this story took place in 2023. The Spaniard lost in the semi-final of the French Open to Novak Djokovic and then decided to head to Ibiza with his friends. He stated that his agent, Albert Molina, advised against this decision as Wimbledon was just around the corner.
However, Alcaraz decided to take the risk and spent a full three days on the famous island, partying with his friends.
"I really made the most of it because I knew I might not get another three days like that. When I got back, I won Queen’s and Wimbledon. I’m not saying I won because of the partying but those days were good for me," Alcaraz admitted.
It's worth noting that Carlos repeated this trick in 2024, going to Ibiza before Wimbledon and winning the tournament again later.
Additionally, besides Wimbledon, Alcaraz is also the winner of the 2024 French Open and the 2022 US Open.