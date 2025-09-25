Carlos Alcaraz advances to the second round in Tokyo despite injury

Handled the situation.

In his ATP Tokyo first-round match against Sebastián Báez, Carlos Alcaraz faced an early scare.

Details: After just four points, the Spaniard picked up an injury to his left leg. Following a medical timeout, he returned to the court and showed both skill and character.

Alcaraz edged his opponent 6-4 in the opening set before cruising through the second 6-2. Despite the setback, he convincingly defeated Báez to book his place in the next round.

Tokyo Debut: ✅



World No. 1 @carlosalcaraz survives injury scare before defeating Baez 6-4 6-2 on his Tokyo debut @japanopentennis | #kinoshitajotennis



pic.twitter.com/diydahK6oO — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 25, 2025

Reminder: The US Open not only crowned a new champion but also reshaped the top of men’s tennis. Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz climbed to world No. 1 after defeating his direct rival, Jannik Sinner.