RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Tennis news Carlos Alcaraz advances to the second round in Tokyo despite injury

Carlos Alcaraz advances to the second round in Tokyo despite injury

Handled the situation.
Tennis news Today, 07:16
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Carlos Alcaraz advances to the second round in Tokyo despite injury Getty Images

In his ATP Tokyo first-round match against Sebastián Báez, Carlos Alcaraz faced an early scare.

Details: After just four points, the Spaniard picked up an injury to his left leg. Following a medical timeout, he returned to the court and showed both skill and character.

Alcaraz edged his opponent 6-4 in the opening set before cruising through the second 6-2. Despite the setback, he convincingly defeated Báez to book his place in the next round.

Reminder: The US Open not only crowned a new champion but also reshaped the top of men’s tennis. Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz climbed to world No. 1 after defeating his direct rival, Jannik Sinner.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores