Carlos Alcaraz advances to the second round in Tokyo despite injury
Handled the situation.
Tennis news Today, 07:16Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
In his ATP Tokyo first-round match against Sebastián Báez, Carlos Alcaraz faced an early scare.
Details: After just four points, the Spaniard picked up an injury to his left leg. Following a medical timeout, he returned to the court and showed both skill and character.
Alcaraz edged his opponent 6-4 in the opening set before cruising through the second 6-2. Despite the setback, he convincingly defeated Báez to book his place in the next round.
Reminder: The US Open not only crowned a new champion but also reshaped the top of men’s tennis. Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz climbed to world No. 1 after defeating his direct rival, Jannik Sinner.