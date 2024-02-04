RU RU NG NG
Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the timing of the return of injured players

Football news 04 feb 2024, 03:53
Real Madrid is facing an extensive list of injured players, including several key footballers such as Thibaut Courtois, Vinícius Júnior, David Alaba, and Eder Militao.

"Los Blancos" are currently in the race for the championship, leading Girona by just one point but with a game in hand. They are seven points ahead of their eternal rivals, Barcelona.

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, provided updates on the players' injuries and the possible timelines for their return. According to the Italian coach, the situation could have been critical, but they managed it well.

"Militao will be back in April or at the end of March. He is starting to feel very good.

We thought that after David Alaba's injury, we could move [Aurélien] Tchouaméni in case of a critical situation, and he handled it very well.

But now we have an absolutely exceptional situation if [Antonio] Rudiger doesn't play. But it can be only for one game, not the entire season, and soon Militao will be back."

Ancelotti also hinted that he might use the versatile Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga as a central defender if the situation requires it.

"He has never played in this position, but he can. He gets the ball very quickly, is strong in duels, and is very fast. These three options give me confidence. I think he can do it.

I believe that the work of a central defender is the easiest in football because you use your head more than energy. So, I think the three of them will cope with it."

Real Madrid's next match is against Atlético Madrid today. Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to avenge Diego Simeone for the defeat in the first round, as it is the only time "Los Blancos" have lost in the current La Liga campaign, and it was Atlético Madrid who eliminated Real Madrid from the Copa del Rey.

