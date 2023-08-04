Carlo Ancelotti called the main problems of real Madrid before the start of the new season

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, expressed his dissatisfaction with how the team performed during the preseason stage in the USA.

"We are not accustomed to facing so many problems in defense. Our defensive game needs improvement," said Ancelotti. Real Madrid conceded too many goals, and he believes that this issue can be solved by defending slightly deeper.

Ancelotti rated the team's performance during the preseason as a six out of ten. He stated that the defense worries him, while he is confident in the team's attacking abilities as they create many scoring opportunities and dominate in matches.

During the preseason matches in the USA, Real Madrid suffered defeats against Juventus (1-3) and Barcelona (0-3), but managed to secure victories against Manchester United (2-0) and Milan (3-2).

In the previous season, Real Madrid finished in the second place in the Spanish league and won the Copa del Rey.