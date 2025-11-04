Carlisle player Regan Linney convicted of drug dealing but avoids jail. Details revealed

A story that deserves attention

28-year-old Carlisle striker Regan Linney, who became a sensation in the first round of the FA Cup after netting a hat-trick against Reading, previously avoided a prison sentence in a drug dealing case.

Details: The incident dates back to 2021, when the footballer was found guilty but received a suspended sentence, allowing him to continue his career and turn his life around.

Despite a troubled past, Linney managed to completely reboot his footballing journey. This summer, he moved to Carlisle from Altrincham and has already become a club hero.

In the first round FA Cup clash against Reading, he came off the bench in the 69th minute, scored twice in stoppage time, and then netted the winner in extra time, sending his side through to the second round of the FA Cup.

This season, the forward has already made seventeen appearances for the club, scoring fourteen goals and providing two assists.