Car fleet worth nearly $5 million, house in Beverly Hills. LeBron James's luxurious life

The best sniper in history, a four-time champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP, and MVP of the entire season—this is just a small part of the achievements legendary LeBron James has accomplished in the NBA. For two decades now, the forward, who will celebrate his 40th birthday in December, has been impressing all basketball fans with his game.

In 2019, Forbes magazine named him the highest-paid NBA player, allowing him to lead a luxurious lifestyle, as you'll see in Dailysports.

In 2020, the basketball star purchased a lavish estate in Beverly Hills for a staggering $36.75 million. This majestic estate, once owned by Hugh Hefner and Katharine Hepburn, was acquired by James from its recent owners, Lee Phillip Bell, co-creator of "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Built in the 1930s, this Mediterranean-style mansion, set on 2.5 acres of land with stunning views of Los Angeles, has undergone several updates and renovations. The luxurious property includes a main house of up to 9,100 square feet, with eight bathrooms, four bedrooms, and two suites. It also features vaulted ceilings, seven fireplaces, a home theater, several entertainment areas, and sliding glass doors for an impressive indoor-outdoor flow.

Including not one, but two separate guest houses, LeBron's luxurious Beverly Hills property also boasts an illuminated tennis court, a pool house with two bathrooms, a large swimming pool, a driveway with palm trees in a dramatic private setting, fitting for the King James.

Another mansion LeBron purchased in 2017 in Brentwood, Los Angeles, for $23.5 million. This property is located in a highly desirable, upscale area with picturesque views, and it's a new build, so it features a modern style with marble finishes throughout. It spans 15,846 square feet and includes eight bedrooms and eleven bathrooms with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean from central Los Angeles.

Known for his masterful design and lighting, the mansion blends a warm, traditional exterior with modern European finishes, including 14-foot ceilings, antique marble countertops, floors, and walls, as well as a pleasing color palette, mostly white.

The luxurious living space in Brentwood, Los Angeles, is designed to let nature flow into the interiors. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and windows provide natural air. The living spaces also feature a very refined selection of modern and stylish decor, perfectly suited to each room to enhance its overall atmosphere.

The mansion has a well-lit, stylish, yet minimalist kitchen. It dazzles with exquisite French kitchen appliances with modern black-and-white marble countertops. Additionally, brass lighting fixtures, oak floors, and kitchen cabinets add aesthetic charm.

Moreover, the property features a luxurious bedroom with a royal touch thanks to the enormous bed and plush decor. Wooden flooring and white walls create contrast in the room. But, as in the living room and kitchen, the crowning aspect of this bedroom is the well-lit seating area with wicker tables and a curved beanbag sofa. Large artworks round off the design with an exquisite touch.

Designed for entertainment, this home is equipped with many high-end amenities, such as extensive illuminated space with a fully soundproofed home theater with a professional sound system and a huge screen. It also includes a wine cellar for 1,500 bottles and a smoking room with air purification technology.

As if spaces for entertaining friends and family weren't enough, the home also features an onyx bar and a well-equipped game room with a billiards table.

The mansion has a fully furnished indoor and outdoor gym, half in the house and half outside. It is directly connected to a spa with a shower, steam room, sauna, and massage room.

Outside LeBron James's home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, there is a huge terrace with marble floors, overlooking green fields. There's a huge swimming pool and another spa, located next to the outdoor kitchen, which includes a barbecue and beer tap. Additionally, a private driveway adorned with 100-year-old imported Seville olive trees leads to an extensive cobblestone parking area.

LeBron is not only known for luxurious homes; he also possesses an elite car collection. Rolls Royce-Cullinan, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, Ferrari 458 Spider, Porsche 918 Spyder, Mercedes Maybach 57S—just some of the supercars owned by James. In 2023, Clutchpoints estimated LeBron's NBA legend car fleet, which consists of about a dozen different cars, at four and a half million dollars.

James also spends enough on taking care of his body. Rumor has it, he spends over $1.5 million a year on it. One way he takes care of his body is by using a controversial cryotherapy chamber to relieve pain and muscle recovery. Additionally, he hires a former Navy SEAL, who serves as his biomechanist, recovery coach, personal chefs, and massage therapists.

